Urvashi Rautela signs Parveen Babi biopic, will play lead role

Urvashi Rautela has signed a biopic on yesteryear actress and pop culture icon Parveen Babi. Confirming this, Rautela shared a post on Instagram on Sunday. He shared a screenshot of the official story of the upcoming film written by Dheeraj Mishra. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform that the film will be directed by Wasim S Khan and she will play the lead role.

In her post, actress Rautela told that this film will not only tell about Parveen Babi’s film career but also about her personal life. Also will present their golden moments on screen. Actress Rautela captioned the post as, “Bollywood failed but I will make you proud Parveen Babi. Om Namah Shivay. This new journey is really magical.

Actress Urvashi Rautela attended a photocall launch for a biopic on Parveen Babi at Cannes Film Festival 2023 but not many believed it. Urvashi was last seen in Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda.