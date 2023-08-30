US agencies refuse to release documents centering Biden family crimes

The National Archives and Records Administration has acknowledged it has in its possession up to 5,400 emails connected to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s alias email accounts that he reportedly used to discuss business with his son, Hunter Biden, and others.

But the Archives is not giving up the information willingly, having only confirmed it has the emails after several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and lawsuits were filed.

On August 28, 2023, the Southeastern Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit asking the court to compel the Biden administration agency to turn over the emails.

The Southeastern Legal Foundation said the Archives confirmed that Joe Biden used the pseudonyms of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware during his time in the Obama administration.

“We have performed a search of our collection for Vice Presidential records related to your [June 9, 2022] request and have identified approximately 5,138 email messages, 25 electronic files and 200 pages of potentially responsive records that must be processed in order to respond to your request”, Stephannie Oriabure, the director of NARA’s archival operations division, wrote to the Southeastern Legal Foundation on June 24, 2022, Monday’s lawsuit revealed.

The Southeastern Legal Foundation first filed a FOIA request to the Archives for Biden’s emails in 2021 on behalf of Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon.

The legal foundation renewed its initial request last year with a second FOIA request, but the Archives “has failed to produce a single one of these emails,” the group said.

“All too often, public officials abuse their power by using it for their personal or political benefit. When they do, many seek to hide it,” Southeastern Legal Foundation general counsel Kimberly Hermann said. “The only way to preserve governmental integrity is for NARA to release Biden’s nearly 5,400 emails to SLF and thus the public. The American public deserves to know what is in them”.

Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer asked the Archives to turn over communications Biden had as vice president with Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden’s business partners.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling”, Comer said in a statement. “The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption”.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on social media: “If your last name is Biden, the law doesn’t apply to you. That’s what we’ve found time and time again thanks to the investigative work of the House Oversight Committee. We won’t stop working until the full extent of the Biden family’s crimes and corruption are exposed for the American people”.

The Washington Times reported in July that the National Archives had released a May 26, 2016 White House scheduling email sent to Biden ahead of a call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The email was copied to Hunter Biden, who was serving on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, which was looking to shake off a corruption investigation.

The email about the Poroshenko call was sent to Joe Biden under the pseudonym Robert L. Peters.