US Air Force: Bombers transferred to the EU after the suspension of Russia’s participation in START

The United States deployed strategic bombers to Europe after announcing the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START), writes resource Avia.Pro.

As stated in a statement released by the US Air Force command, this was done because of Russia’s withdrawal from the New START Treaty, although Vladimir Putin, during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly, announced precisely the suspension of participation. Thus, this was another reason for the United States to strengthen its strategic aviation near the Russian borders.

At the moment, two B-52H bombers are known, but in fact there may be many more, since the Pentagon does not voice its real plans.

Probably, Russia will respond to this challenge, the Avia.Pro columnist believes, by sending its Tu-160s to Cuba or Venezuela.