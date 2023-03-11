US Air Force Commander: In Taiwan War, Sinking Chinese Ships Should Be First Step

March 11 - BLiTZ. The American army is developing various scenarios for the development of the situation around Taiwan. The US military will have to focus on the elimination of Chinese ships, said the commander of the US Air Force in the Pacific, General Kenneth Wilsbach. Newsweek: the newest nuclear submarines of the Russian Navy pose a serious threat to the US March 11, 2023 at 12:38

He recalled how the PRC behaved during the visit of the former speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in August 2022. The Chinese side placed ships on the eastern side of Taiwan, setting up a blockade. The military commander explained that surface-to-air missiles aboard the ships would give the Chinese military the ability to create a “kill zone” in which the enemy would not want to fly because of the high risk of being shot down.

Frequent exercises await allies to prepare for potential conflict, he said.