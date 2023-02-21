February 21, 2023, 05:10 – BLiTZ – News

Washington was afraid to bring US strategic drones closer to Crimea at a distance of less than 120 kilometers at the beginning of the military special operation, however, later it significantly reduced the flight distance, follows from the data from the Flightradar24 archive.

Thus, according to the analysis of flight tracks, the American Global Hawk UAVs have already completed about 110 flights over the Black Sea since February 24 last year. On average, United States unmanned aerial vehicles visited the region between 8 and 13 times a month over the past period.

According to Flightradar24, the duration of the flight of American reconnaissance UAVs reached 10 hours.

Moreover, at least a week before the start of the NWO, the Global Hawk did not loiter in the airspace over the Black Sea. It is noteworthy that on the very first day of the military special operation, they carried out two flights at once and approached the peninsula no closer than 160 and 120 kilometers.

From the analysis of the tracks, it follows that since March 17 last year, the Global Hawk UAVs began to approach the Crimea closer, but not less than 100 kilometers. Currently, in some flights, US drones approach the peninsula at a distance of 70 to 80 kilometers.

