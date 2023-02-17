US Air Force shoots down $12 balloon with $400,000 missile – DOS

February 17, 2023, 03:34 – BLiTZ – News An unidentified flying object shot down by US Air Force fighters could be an ordinary inflatable balloon worth 12 US dollars. This information was shared by the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

Enthusiasts from the Northern Illinois ballooning club reported the loss of one of their own balloons (“K9YO”) in the very area where the United States Air Force operation was carried out to eliminate the “extraterrestrial” object. The balloon lovers received the last message around 01:00 on February 11 from the southwestern coast of Alaska.

Later calculations showed that K9YO was heading towards Yukon Lake. The piquancy of the event lies in the fact that the Americans used the Sidewinder missile for $400,000 to destroy a harmless ball, the price of which is $12.

Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not respond to the warning of the founder of Scientific Balloon Solutions, Ron Meadows, about the lack of sense in eliminating peaceful air assets with expensive weapons.

Prior to that, US leader Joe Biden made an unscheduled statement about the recent UFO shooting incidents. According to him, nothing indicates that these objects are related to the intelligence programs of any country.

The head of the United States added that the three vehicles intercepted last week appeared to be balloons from private companies or research institutes. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

