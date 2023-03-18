US Air Force strategic bombers conduct new flights over Europe

March 18 - BLiTZ. American strategic bombers B-52 Stratofortress conducted flights over European territory. This is reported by the command of the US Air Force in the EU.

According to them, two aircraft flew over Norway as part of a training mission. They acted in cooperation with the allies.

“The aircraft were performing routine operations to show partners the commitment of the United States to collective defense,” the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons made a series of flights over Northern and Eastern Europe.