March 18 - BLiTZ. According to US media reports, a call was made to Congress and the White House to ban foreign competitors from flying through Russian airspace. This appeal was made by American airlines, which have lost the opportunity to fly over Russia. Reports "Russian Spring".

US airlines are suffering tangible losses. Flight time is lost and fuel consumption is reduced. As a result, airlines are forced to change their flight plans, reduce the number of passengers and cargo. It is important to note that the launch in Mumbai, Tokyo, Seoul and a number of other cities have been forced to be postponed.

American experts noted the “unfair advantage” of the airlines of OJSC and China. A representative of one of the major US airlines demanded that the US presidential administration take action against foreign carriers.

