February 19, 2023, 20:14 – BLiTZ – News

The Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, pointed to the fact that the American side is constantly in touch with the Kiev regime in order to have a dialogue about what kind of weapons the Nazis need.

“We are working very closely and directly with the Ukrainians to determine what they need and when, and to make sure they are trained to use the weapons systems we provide,” CNN quoted her as saying.

new code123

She commented on the transfer of military aviation to the Ukrainian side. Deciding not to talk about aircraft, she noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not support those types of weapons that the militants would be unable to use and repair.

Recall that the next sanctions measures of the United States of America, aimed at the Russian Federation, are designed to damage the military-industrial complex of the state and the energy sector. Information about this is distributed by the Bloomberg news agency.

Journalists are convinced that the US government will focus on blocking Moscow’s ability to bypass restrictions and prevent other powers from supporting the Russian side. Read more in the BLiTZ article.