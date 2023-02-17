February 17, 2023, 14:05 – BLiTZ – News

The US and China may well start a war over Taiwan, but neither of them wants it. Anastasia Nitsula, editor-in-chief of the Nezapad Telegram channel, talks about this, Lenta.ru reports.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Pentagon spokesman Michael Chase, who oversees the Chinese direction of the US Department of Defense, will go to Taiwan on a working visit.

According to the expert, if Beijing decides to unite with Taiwan by force, America will definitely intervene in this. We see the same scenario now in Ukraine, where to this day Washington diligently “helps” the Kyiv regime with weapons and ammunition, she said.

It was the American policy in the Taiwan Strait that became the “stumbling block” between China and Taiwan. America has repeatedly stated that it recognizes the legitimate government of China, but does not agree that Taiwan is part of the republic.

Through a 1979 law (the Taiwan Relations Act), Washington created for itself the right to intervene in resolving the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis, Nicula said. It is because of this law that Washington can still sell weapons to the island and consult with the Taiwanese government.

According to the expert, the United States is trying to maintain the so-called status quo in the Taiwan Strait, acting on the principle of “double deterrence”, not allowing any of the countries to commit careless actions.

In conclusion, the orientalist emphasized that if Taiwan, at the suggestion of Washington, continues to declare its own independence, then all three countries will overtake the inevitable consequences. And the severity of these consequences will determine the extent of America’s involvement in this matter.

