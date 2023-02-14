February 14, 2023, 15:44 – BLiTZ – News The National Anti-Terrorism Committee discussed the issues of strengthening the anti-terrorist protection of facilities in the conditions of a special operation. Director of the FSB Bortnikov, in particular, noted that the number of criminal encroachments by the Ukrainian special services and nationalists has increased.

The correspondent of the BLiTZ turned to the honorary president of the Association of Veterans of the Alpha anti-terror unit, Sergei Goncharov, to find out who and what could be the target of terrorists working for Ukraine.

“Kyiv has decided to start waging a kind of “guerrilla war”: organizing terrorist attacks, assassinations and sabotage”

“In order to clearly answer this question, we must have a good understanding of the situation in which we are now,” said the veteran of Alpha. – In 2014, after the coup on the Maidan, the SBU came under the flag of the Americans and the British, who handed over their achievements to the Ukrainians. And now, after our successes at the front, Kyiv has decided to start waging a kind of “guerrilla war”: organizing terrorist attacks, assassinations and sabotage.”

The DOS interlocutor recalled the incident on the Crimean bridge, the murder of Daria Dugina, as well as the attack on Russian airfields deep into the Russian Federation.

“Ukrainian intelligence services have a wide base inside Russia to attack almost any target,” Goncharov said. “They have proved this more than once by blowing up our power lines, gas pipelines and oil loading facilities.”

The Alpha veteran explained the capabilities of the SBU with a large number of Ukrainian refugees on Russian territory, the number of which is about five and a half million people. Also, the million Ukrainians who lived in the Russian Federation before the start of the SVO can serve as a “support” for the special services.

“Perhaps some of these “refugees” even received Russian passports on purpose!”

“It would be naive to believe that all these people love Russia very much,” the DOS interlocutor added. – In this general mass there is a small layer of Ukrainian agents who were recruited just to commit sabotage. Perhaps some of these “refugees” even received Russian passports on purpose!”

Goncharov also recalled a recent statement by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, who said that the Americans are specifically recruiting experienced terrorists from the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia to transport them to Russia and carry out sabotage there with their help.

“It is necessary to create a special structure that would be sharpened specifically for the fight against manifestations of the “guerrilla war” on the territory of Russia itself”

“It is impossible to fight all this only with the forces of the army or the National Guard,” said the Alpha veteran. – It is necessary to create a special structure that would be sharpened specifically for the fight against manifestations of “guerrilla warfare” on the territory of Russia itself. And what else can we do if the Americans are already openly promising to send terrorists from all over the world to us?

Earlier, the SBU conducted a military training with drones on the border of Ukraine with Belarus. The stated goal was to “increase the level of security.”

