February 23, 2023, 21:20 – BLiTZ – News

The New York Times, which is printed in the United States, published a text on the fact that the forces thrown by the country to create an isolation zone around the Russian Federation did not lead to a result.

The said text says that the American government managed to unite a number of powers that called for the completion of the NMD on Ukrainian territory. 141 states that are members of the United Nations spoke in favor of such an appeal.

Despite this fact, it turned out that those powers that did not vote seriously helped the Russian Federation in diplomatic terms and in the economic sphere. In addition, some of the powers that also demanded the end of the battles from the Russian Federation returned to neutrality.

“While the main coalition of the West remains remarkably strong, they have not succeeded in convincing the rest of the world to isolate Russia,” the text of the circulated publication reads.

The newspaper was forced to admit that the sanctions measures could not break the economic sphere of the state, and the Western establishments hoped for just such an effect.

Special attention is paid to the fact that it is the duration of the unity of Western countries that will have the most serious impact on this issue. Over time, the costs created by such a position could also break the United States.

Recall that the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States of America, Victoria Nuland, pointed to the fact that the next restrictions, about which the government will announce on February 24, will be focused on preventing the Russian Federation from acting around the previously imposed measures.

From the point of view presented to her, it follows that they will affect the banking sector of the Russian Federation and enterprises registered in the territory of the People’s Republic of China. The United States government is convinced that they were used to work to counter the sanctions pressure. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.