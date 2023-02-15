February 15, 2023, 20:50 – BLiTZ – News Correspondent Seymour Hersh pointed to the fact that the United States orchestrated the bombing of Nord Stream because of fears that Germany would be forced to start the pipeline due to the arrival of the winter period.

“I have a big war with Ukraine. This looks bad. I want to be sure that I have the support of Germany and Western Europe, ”the journalist described the logic of the actions of the American leader Joseph Biden.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the politician understood that in winter frosts it would be difficult to continue to force the Germans to remain a party to the conflict, therefore he closed the possibility of launching Nord Stream for them.

In the course of communication with the online edition “democracynow.org”, he pointed to the fact that the American side did not stop asserting that gas fuel and inexpensive energy pose a danger to the European region. The main fear of the United States was that the European powers would not come into conflict against the Russian Federation.

He emphasized that citizens living in the European Union would suffer greatly due to the terrorist attack, which tied them to the American economy. Incidents like these could undermine the primacy of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which will be abandoned by states.

Recall that the refusal to investigate sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines can be called the apogee of impotence in Europe. This opinion was expressed by the deputy of the German Bundestag from the Left Party Sevim Dagdelen in an interview with the Chinese newspaper The Global Times. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

