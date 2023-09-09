US Chargé d’ Affaires inaugurates largest US university fair

On September 9, 2023, Charge d’ Affaires Nathan Flook inaugurated the Fall 2023 US university fair, organized by the US Embassy, through its EducationUSA platform. More than 5,000 visitors from across the country came to interact with 31 American colleges and universities – the highest number of US institutions to date in Bangladesh.

This follows a student fair that saw around 3,000 visitors in Chattogram and was the largest US university engagement outside of Dhaka.

During his opening remarks, Chargé d’ Affaires Nathan Flook highlighted the continued success of Bangladeshi students on US campuses across the United States and lauded “the robust exchange of students, researchers, scholars, and educators, along with broader international education efforts between the United States and Bangladesh”. He also highlighted the increasing number of Bangladeshi students studying in the United States with Bangladesh currently ranking 13th among the top 20 sending countries of origin for students studying in the United States.

The fair provided prospective students, teachers, parents, and school counselors with an opportunity to speak face-to-face with 31 US university admissions officials. Representatives from the following US universities participated in the fair: Canisius University, Cascadia College, Drexel University, Emporia State University, Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, Iowa State University of Science and Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Louisiana Tech University, Mercy University, Northeastern University, Nova Southeastern University, Old Dominion University, Pacific Oaks College, Seattle Central Community College, SUNY at Albany, SUNY at Buffalo, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Trine University, Troy University, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Massachusetts – Lowell, University of Michigan Flint, University of Missouri – Columbia, University of New Haven, University of Oregon, University of Utah, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, Virginia Commonwealth University, Youngstown State University, and Wayne State University.

In addition to meeting with US university representatives, visitors participated in information sessions on topics related to the US higher education application process led by US Embassy officials and EducationUSA advisors.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, the United States remained the top destination for international students, welcoming over 948,519 international students from more than 200 countries. International students build life-long connections with American peers at over 4,000 accredited colleges and universities. Study in the United States is life changing. The US embassy is proud to bring the largest number of American institutions to Bangladesh to date.

EducationUSA is a US Department of State global network of over 425 international student advising centers in 178 countries. The EducationUSA network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering free information about opportunities to study at accredited institutions in the United States.