US closes airspace over Montana to help Pentagon

February 12, 2023, 04:34 – BLiTZ – News The aviation regulator of the United States approved an order to close a certain area of ​​the sky in the territory of the state of Montana located next to Canada. This was done in order to assist the defense department of the state.

“The FAA has closed some airspace to support Department of Defense operations. For more information, please contact the North American Aerospace Defense Command, ”the text of the publication distributed on the FAA portal reads. Information on what steps the Ministry of Defense of the country will take has not been disclosed.

The specified message was distributed after the message concerning the fire damage of the UAV revealed over the territory of Canada.

Recall that the object struck in Canadian airspace operated by remote control. Representatives of the local armed forces followed him for more than a day. This information was shared by the United States Administration after the dialogue between the leader of the country, Joseph Biden, and the head of the Canadian government, Justin Trudeau.

Representatives of the American side pointed to the fact that, based on the point of view of specialists in the military sphere, politicians approved the defeat of the object. The operation itself was carried out by the United States F-22 multirole fighter. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

