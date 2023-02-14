February 14, 2023, 05:01 – BLiTZ – News The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Officials requested information from Joe Biden administration officials. This was published by the Associated Press (AP).

As it became known to journalists, the special subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic of the House Oversight Committee sent a request for data to several people at once, among whom was the former senior medical adviser to the current American leader Anthony Fauci.

The requested information is related to the origin of the coronavirus. The article says that it is also planned to check the validity of the version of the virus leak from a Chinese laboratory.

“The investigation must begin with where and how this virus originated so that we can try to predict, prepare or prevent its recurrence,” journalists quoted subcommittee chairman Brad Wenstrup as saying.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the epidemiological situation in the country in connection with the spread of coronavirus continues to be tense. Over the past week, 11 Russian regions have seen an increase in the incidence.

