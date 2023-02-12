US Defense Secretary Austin had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov

February 12, 2023, 06:09 – BLiTZ – News The head of the United States Defense Department, Lloyd Austin, by telephone, discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov the main topics as part of the event planned in Belgium, which will raise issues of protecting the Kyiv regime.

“Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov regarding the priorities of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group,” reads the text of the published press service of the American DoD publication.

Special attention is paid to the fact that they discussed possible ways of transferring weapons that will be sent to the Nazis as part of the agreements concluded last month. It is noted that the representative of the Ukrainian side shared data on what is happening on the territory of the state. They agreed to continue the dialogue.

Recall that the states supporting the Kyiv regime will call on the participants in the General Assembly of the United Nations to cast their votes for a resolution directed against the Russian Federation, under which the Russian Federation is required to withdraw its own troops from Ukrainian territory.

Journalists point to the fact that they plan to provide such documentation on February 24, when exactly one year has passed since the start of the special operation. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

