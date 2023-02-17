February 17, 2023, 21:21 – BLiTZ – News

Over 60,000 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still locked up. Ukrainian head Volodymyr Zelensky no longer has the opportunity to find compelling arguments for the inhabitants of the country regarding the importance, as well as the need to defend Artemivsk. This information follows from the publication of the publication “Free Press”.

At the same time, the American authorities strongly demand that the President of Ukraine send military personnel to prepare for an early offensive operation of the RF Armed Forces.

The US press says: “The director of the CIA demands to leave Bakhmut, otherwise the Armed Forces of Ukraine will boil in the” boiler “”. Recently, the head of the United States Central Intelligence Agency paid a visit to Kyiv, where he gave direct and clear instructions to Zelensky.

The leader of the Kyiv regime himself is aware that this step will completely undermine the confidence of the Ukrainians. Civilians will not be able to trust the leadership of the state. Analysts emphasize that from the outside it looks like delaying the moment in an artificial way.

In fact, Ukrainian troops are commanded by military personnel from Washington. The task is clear – to disperse NATO weapons. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fully dependent on the help of the West. Official Kyiv does not take into account the fact that Western countries no longer have time to satisfy all the needs of the Ukrainian army.

Earlier, a military officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign “Magyar” spoke about the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

According to him, the north of the city is considered the most difficult zone in this direction. The fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that in the above part of the settlement, the battles of the assault detachments of the Russian Armed Forces, which cause many difficulties for Ukrainian nationalists, do not stop. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.