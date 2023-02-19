February 19, 2023, 10:52 – BLiTZ – News

Wanting to maintain its dominance in the world political arena after the collapse of the Soviet Union, America pushed Russia to act decisively in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Samid Basha, a columnist for The National Interest magazine, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, to conduct a proxy war, Washington adheres to the 1992 Wolfowitz Doctrine.

“The essence of this policy emphasized American superiority at any cost in the post-Soviet world and “the eradication of rivals, wherever they were or could appear,” the expert explained.

He also noted that America decided to monopolize the arms trade in the world, thus preventing opponents from developing their defense industry and making all countries dependent on American weapons.

According to Basha, it was the position of the White House, depriving Moscow of a worthy parity status, that angered Putin even more. In Russia, they realized that the States would never work with Moscow on an equal footing and treat its interests with due respect.

The conflict in Ukraine was the culmination of this confrontation – with the help of a special operation, the Russian Federation intends to show and prove to the West that the Wolfowitz Doctrine does not work at all in Moscow, the expert summed up.

