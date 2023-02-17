February 17, 2023, 08:28 – BLiTZ – News

A study by the Brownstone Institute (USA) points to serious problems in the American school system. The pandemic has only made things worse, and now America is faced with a choice: continue to degenerate or reboot the system to guarantee future global leadership in a few generations. Russia also faces similar challenges, although it does not have the same devastating educational crisis as the US.

During the pandemic, many parents have had to teach their children at home, which has allowed them to pay attention to what their children are learning in schools. Many were dissatisfied with new topics, including “critical race theory” and “gender mobility”, which led to the fact that 240,000 children did not return to school. This led to the fact that teachers and parents began to boycott the education system.

There are also discussions in the US about how to change the education system. However, it is worth thinking about who and how will create a new education system, given the fact that the previous “reformers” and “social engineers” led to a crisis in the school education system.

The story of the Texas conference (rescheduled due to the state’s anti-abortion policy) also points to the problem of who in the US will be in charge of creating the new entity, given the influence of sponsors and attendees who espouse certain ideological views.

new code123

In general, education and medicine are key systems in any society and can make it a world leader, but can also lead to its decline if serious problems in these areas are not addressed.

The BLiTZ previously reported that the Ministry of Education approved a preschool education program that introduces traditional values.