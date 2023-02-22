US diplomat expresses concern over sabotage at Nord Stream

The United States is concerned about the sabotage that occurred at Nord Stream, but considers the accusations of involvement in the bombing to be false. This was announced at a meeting of the UN Security Council by the adviser to the American permanent mission to the organization, John Kelly, on Tuesday, February 21.

“The United States is deeply concerned about the sabotage that occurred on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in September. Targeted harm to critical infrastructure is unacceptable,” he said during a meeting broadcast on site organizations.

He added that accusations of US involvement in sabotage are false. According to him, the draft resolution of the Russian Federation with a request to create a commission to investigate the sabotage at the Nord Stream “clearly mentions the United States and distorts the statements of American officials.”

Earlier, on February 15, the Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with new information about the explosion of gas pipelines. It is planned to put to the vote a draft resolution on the investigation of explosions on pipelines, which is aimed at identifying the perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices of sabotage. He implies that the commission of inquiry will include independent international lawyers.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions. The document was prepared by the committee on international affairs, it was unanimously supported by all factions.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them.

Leaks at the joint venture were discovered on September 26, 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The investigation was taken up by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, in the area of ​​​​responsibility of which the attacks occurred. Russia was not allowed to investigate.