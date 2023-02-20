US doing everything to prevent UN Security Council from making decisions necessary for Palestine – DOS

February 20, 2023, 20:13 – BLiTZ – News

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, said that the United States of America is engaged in replacing the political world with the economic one, and is also blocking almost all possibilities for a Middle East settlement. TASS writes about it.

“We consider attempts to usurp external accompaniment of the contacts of the parties as counterproductive and contrary to the fundamental interests of the two peoples. We consider the actions of the United States to be destructive, blocking all international formats for supporting the Middle East settlement and trying to replace the real political world with the economic one, ”he said during a speech at a meeting at the UN Security Council.

Earlier, American journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently published the results of his investigation into sabotage at Nord Stream, commented on criticism of his own work. He also said that the US is facing serious consequences for what they have done.

Recall that after the explosions on gas pipelines, America hastened to blame Russia for everything, but the Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, citing private sources, said that everything was planned and organized by the United States and Norway.

The journalist said that a special committee was created in Washington, in which Jake Sullivan, who heads the country’s national security, participated. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.