US Embassy hosts National Earth Olympiad Reception 2023

On June 4, 2023, US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Helen LaFave at the US Embassy in Dhaka, hosted the National Earth Olympiad (NEO) reception to recognize 30 earth youth champions and to celebrate World Environment Day.

DCM LaFave recognized the interdependence of non-governmental organizations, businesses, and government needed to tackle the climate crisis. She said, “The record-breaking heat, floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires have devastated communities around the world. Through our actions at home and our leadership abroad, the United States is helping to build a net zero-emission, resilient future that creates good jobs and ensures a healthy, livable planet for generations to come”.

Since 2012, NEO has been an education and knowledge movement aimed at mainstreaming earth and environmental science education in Bangladesh. This year’s theme is “Saving the Bengal Delta: Restoring Our Water Commons”.

The Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI) is the implementer of NEO 2023 with US Embassy support. Founded in 2009 by Shamir Shehab, an alumnus of the US government-sponsored Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, BYEI began with a group of university students keen to improve awareness and engagement on environmental issues among their peers. BYEI has established itself as a key youth organization in the environmental sector of Bangladesh, run by youth, for youth.

The US Embassy is committed to addressing environment- and climate-related issues and invests heavily in these issues through different organizations. The US government recognizes the integral role of youth in these matters.

Talented students from grades 8 to 12 from all eight divisions of the country participated in the event.