US Embassy in Dhaka does not mourn death of Jews, Americans and Israelis

US Embassy in Dhaka, at the direct order of Ambassador Peter Haas is hoisting American flag at half-mast to “mourn the deaths of Palestinians in the recent airstrikes by Israel”.

According to media reports, the embassy, in a statement on October 20, said ambassador Peter Haas has ordered the embassy flag to be lowered at half-mast as the US mourns the death of every innocent person.

The statement also quoted the US secretary of state Antony Blinken that the US mourns the deaths of all civilians of every religion and nation.

It may be mentioned here that, US Embassy in Dhaka did not mourn the death of over 1,400 Israelis during October 7 Hamas pogrom. Even in its October 20 press release, it did not condemn Hamas pogrom and abduction of Israeli, American and foreign nationals.

According to credible source, majority of the 22 local staffs at the US Embassy in Dhaka were directly involved with Jamaat-e-Islami and ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Moreover, since his arrival in Bangladesh, US ambassador Peter D. Haas has been maintaining deeper relations with leaders of Islamist forces in Bangladesh.

The source further added, Peter Haas maintains “extreme intimacy” with a number of key figures in military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad’s Jatiya Party. This party promotes Islamic sharia rule in Bangladesh.