US expands list of anti-Russian sanctions

The US Treasury has expanded sanctions against Russia, including by imposing export restrictions. This follows from a statement published on February 24 on site American department.

The restrictions are directed against the metallurgical and mining sectors of the Russian economy, as well as against 22 individuals and 83 legal entities.

The new sanctions list includes more than 30 individuals and companies from third countries that allegedly help Moscow avoid the effects of restrictions, Washington noted.

“Our actions today with our G7 partners show that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented on the new restrictions.

The sanctions are imposed on companies that manufacture or import specialized high-tech equipment used by Russian defense enterprises and companies that produce materials used in Russian weapons systems.

Measures have also been taken with respect to financial institutions.

The sanctions list includes citizens of Italy, Switzerland, Germany, who allegedly helped Russia bypass Western sanctions.

Also under sanctions were companies producing various types of carbon fibers used in aerospace and aviation technology.

In addition, the US Department of Commerce imposed export restrictions on 76 Russian enterprises. Also, a separate list, the agency introduced restrictions against 10 organizations from China, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Russia.

The US State Department also imposed visa restrictions on over 1,200 Russian citizens.

Earlier, on February 21, US President Joe Biden, during a speech in Warsaw, announced the imminent introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions. He noted that it is planned to introduce export restrictions against 90 companies for assisting Moscow in circumventing sanctions.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his message to the Federal Assembly, said that, despite the sanctions pressure from the West, the Russian Federation managed to enter a completely new round of economic development. According to the president, the West failed to achieve its main goal – the attempt to make the Russians suffer failed.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.