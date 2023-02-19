US fearful that China could provide Russia with ‘lethal’ aid in NVO – DOS

February 19, 2023, 03:45 – BLiTZ – News

United States Secretary General Anthony Blinken shared information that the government of the state is frightened by the possibility that the PRC will provide the Russian Federation with support in the NWO, expressed in “lethal” means.

He pointed to the fact that this issue was raised in the course of his dialogue with his colleague from the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, to whom he pointed out the occurrence of the most serious consequences in such a development of events.

“We are very concerned that China is considering providing “lethal” support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. I made it clear that this would have serious consequences for our relationship, ”the NBC television channel quotes the text of his statement.

The diplomat stressed that earlier the Chinese side helped the Russian Federation in the field of politics and transferred a number of means of warfare that do not have a lethal potential.

Recall that Blinken pointed to the fact that the head of the Foreign Ministry of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, did not ask for forgiveness for the incident with the balloon launched by the PRC.

He noted that as part of the dialogue, he explained to the representative of the PRC that such actions violate the sovereign borders of the United States, noting that such behavior is wrong and should not be repeated. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.