US fighter jet fails to shoot down hot air balloon over Lake Huron

The first missile fired by an American F-16 fighter at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron in the United States missed its target. This was reported on February 14 by the TV channel CNN with reference to informed sources.

The head of the US Sulfur Command (NORTHCOM) and NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), Glen Vanherk, explained to reporters that targeting the object was difficult due to its small size. As a result, it was decided to use the AIM-9X Sidewinders missile with infrared guidance, which allows it to detect the temperature difference between the object and the environment. Even so, the first warhead missed its target.

“In each case, we have taken extreme care to limit potential collateral damage,” Vanheerke said.

At the same time, the commander did not recognize the fact of a miss. The White House and the Pentagon also did not comment on the information about this. CNN sources do not report what happened to the first rocket.

The Pentagon spotted an unidentified object over Lake Huron near the Canadian border on February 12. The department said they were following him. Later that day, the object was shot down by fighter jets. According to media reports, the object looked like a metal ball with a load.

Bloomberg reported on Feb. 14 that the cost of Sidewinder missiles, which the United States uses to shoot down balloons and other unidentified objects over its territory, is $439 apiece. The US military uses these warheads because they allow you to stay away from an object, can shoot it down without destroying it, and provide a clear hit at any time of the day thanks to infrared guidance.

Recently, the United States and other countries regularly report the discovery of objects similar to balloons over their territory. It all started with the fact that on the night of February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over American territory. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably intelligence, apparatus, but it did not pose a danger to the population, and all necessary measures to prevent the leakage of valuable information were promptly taken. On February 4, it became known that the object was shot down off the East coast of the country on the orders of US President Joe Biden.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, denied this assertion. The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the balloon is “civilian in nature.” The probe, in particular, was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

On February 11, an unidentified object was sighted in the airspace over Canada. The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study.

On February 10, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which it was shot down. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US-Canada border – over the northeastern part of the region.

