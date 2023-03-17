US found a way to send warships to the Black Sea

March 17 - BLiTZ. Ankara is considering how to respond to America's appeal for the admission of warships to the Black Sea to search for the MQ-9 Reaper drone that fell after the incident with the Russian fighter.

So far, the Turkish side has no unambiguous position, the NVL resource reports, citing Vzglyad’s information.

“Despite the request, Turkey does not make hasty decisions … The representative of the Turkish Ministry of Defense Akar noted that active discussions are underway on this issue. He stressed that the decision will be announced in the near future, – notes source.

BLiTZ wrote: if Russia manages to raise a fallen drone from the Black Sea bottom, this will not seriously harm America. This opinion was voiced by political scientist and publicist Rostislav Ishchenko against the background of data on the arrival of Russian Navy ships from the area of ​​​​the alleged US UAV crash in the Black Sea.

CNN reported that the US defense department is assessing the risks of flying drones over the Black Sea due to the threat of escalation with Russia.

Recall: On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.