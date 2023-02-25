February 25, 2023, 21:37 – BLiTZ – News Military analyst, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said that American generals have forgotten how Russia dealt with the French army that threatened it in 1812 and the German troops in World War II.

In an article for 19FortyFive, Davis pointed out that if Western politicians continue to heed the advice of these generals, they run the risk of being in direct confrontation with Moscow.

The article cites the statements of General David Petraeus, who assured that Ukrainian forces will take control of the Crimean peninsula and Donbass. It is noteworthy that his words had a wide response in the press.

The former commander of the 1st Armored Division, Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, expressed himself in a similar vein. He, in turn, stressed that Russia is allegedly incapable of correcting mistakes and learning lessons.

The military analyst emphasized that all these statements are not true.

“The generals seem to have forgotten how Russia, when threatened, destroyed the French Napoleonic army in 1812 and the vaunted German Wehrmacht in 1945,” he concluded.

