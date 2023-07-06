US government reaches court to send Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India soon

Washington, 06 July (Hindustan Times). The strength in Indo-American relations is now clearly visible. This strength has also been seen in the extradition case of Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India. The US government wants to send Rana to India soon and for this a petition has also been filed in an American court on behalf of the government.

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in India, was approved by a US court to be extradited to India in May this year. Rana then filed a habeas corpus petition in the Central District Court of California challenging the court’s order. In the petition, Rana claimed that the order to extradite him to India was in violation of two clauses of the Indo-US extradition treaty. Now the Joe Biden government of America has opposed the habeas corpus petition filed against Tahawwur Rana’s extradition. Along with this, the Biden government has appealed to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India soon by filing an application in the US court.

US Attorney E Martin Estrada has filed a petition in the Central District Court of California on behalf of the Biden government. The petition states that the United States respectfully requests that the court dismiss Tahawwur Rana’s habeas corpus petition. The US attorney said the petitioner has failed to establish that India’s extradition appeal lacks sufficient evidence.