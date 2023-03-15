US intelligence officer attacked in Britain

An American intelligence officer was the victim of an attack while on a business trip in the UK. On Tuesday, March 14, the newspaper reported Daily Mail with reference to sources.

According to available information, the incident occurred last week in the city of Cheltenham, where the victim was sent to work in the UK Government Communications Authority (GCHQ).

An unidentified man attacked a woman in the parking lot of a shopping and entertainment center. The attacker stabbed her severely.

At the moment, the American is in the hospital, her condition is assessed as stable. Meanwhile, police took the 29-year-old suspect into custody. It is noted that the detainee may be involved in terrorist activities.

