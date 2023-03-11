Russia is the only country that has deployed hypersonic complexes of strategic importance. This was announced on March 10 by Paul Freistler, a specialist in science and technology at the US Department of Defense Intelligence Agency.

“The SS-19 Mod 4 (Vanguard) system reached its initial operational capability in 2018 and is the world’s only deployed strategic hypersonic system,” he said at a congressional hearing.

Freistler pointed out that other countries are developing capabilities to keep the United States under threat, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

“Hypersonic missiles are designed to evade US sensors and defense systems and pose a threat,” the expert said.

The day before, the head of the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD), General Glen van Herk, announced the need for reliable deterrents for the United States due to the high combat capability of the Sarmat intercontinental missile.

On December 22, the New York Post wrote that Russia’s latest RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which, according to the article, were created to replace the R-36M Satan missile, are almost ready for deployment. The publication noted that “Sarmat” can hit up to 15 targets. Also, the rocket can carry hypersonic charges.

On December 20, military expert Konstantin Sivkov explained to Izvestia why it was impossible to intercept missiles from the hypersonic unit of the Russian Avangard intercontinental missile system. According to him, the complex provides a breakthrough in the missile defense system, because it can maneuver on a trajectory and moves at a very high speed.