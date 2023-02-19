February 19, 2023, 07:51 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation in the United States, Anatoly Antonov, pointed to the fact that the American side is trying to justify itself for its steps, which led to the escalation of the confrontation that has unfolded on the territory of Ukraine.

As part of the discussion about the words of Vice President Camella Harris, who blamed the Russian Federation for a number of criminal acts in Ukrainian cities, noted that this is done precisely in order to divert public opinion from the American government.

It follows from the point of view presented by him that Washington does not react to the fact that militants of the Kyiv regime use the types of shells that fell under the ban and are sent to the state by Western powers. In addition to this fact, the US government refuses to notice the videos in which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are executing captured military personnel of the RF Armed Forces. The diplomat stressed that such behavior of the United States is outrageous.

“Why is the State Department silent about the atrocities of Ukrainian thugs? Where are the experts of American human rights organizations looking? Why doesn’t anyone call for punishing the fascist youths?” RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

