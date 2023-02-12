US launches 55 satellites for Starlink internet coverage

February 12, 2023, 09:32 – BLiTZ – News A Falcon 9 rocket launched a new batch of 55 satellites into orbit on Sunday to provide Starlink’s global Internet coverage, according to SpaceX. Interfax writes about it.

The launch from the US Space Force base at Cape Canaveral in California was carried out at 00:10 ET (08:10 Moscow time).

Within 1 hour and 4 minutes after the launch of the Starlink launch vehicle, the satellites separated from the second stage and then entered their regular orbits.

The launch is the 73rd launch of the Starlink constellation since May 2019 and 5th this year. SpaceX has launched over 3,900 Starlink satellites into space. Some of them failed, and some went out of orbit. At the moment, about 3.6 thousand spacecraft are in operation in Earth’s orbit.

SpaceX is one of the largest satellite operators in the world. Starlink networks are available in 47 countries, including North America, Europe, the Far East and Australia. The Pentagon reports that satellite data is actively used by the military.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, criticized the head of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, for the decision to restrict access to the Internet for UAF militants. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

