US man takes daughter to Yemen to marry her for $500,000

In the United States, a man tried to take his daughter out of the country to Yemen in order to marry her there and receive $500,000. It is reported by Lenta.ru with reference to the website of the US Department of Justice.

Khaled Abughanem, 50, and his 32-year-old son Walid, the victim's brother, were reportedly arrested in the US. According to preliminary data, the men wanted to send their relative from the city of Buffalo to Yemen to arrange a marriage of convenience. Those arrested admitted that they even discussed killing her if the victim refused marriage.

At the moment, the woman is still in Yemen under the supervision of relatives, not agreeing to a marriage of convenience.

The men are accused of conspiring to kidnap a person in another country. It is noted that those arrested can receive a life sentence.