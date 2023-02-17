February 17, 2023, 14:58 – BLiTZ – News

The US military is already on Ukrainian territory, and they return home exclusively in special devices for transporting corpses. This statement was made by the military expert of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine Alexei Leonkov, transmits Pravda.Ru.

Thus, he appreciated the recent warning of former CIA adviser James Rickards.

The expert stressed that after the explosions on Russian gas pipelines, the head of the White House, Joe Biden, made many enemies throughout the eurozone. Against this background, the entry of US Army fighters into Western Ukraine will be an extremely reckless step by Washington. Leonkov is convinced that the Biden administration’s game of increasing escalation is designed to convince the country’s leadership of its effectiveness.

The specialist also noted that the speech of the American president before Congress looked like a rally by a Nazi leader who is trying to convince countries that everything is in order. The facts, however, say otherwise.

The military expert recalled Biden’s intention to visit Poland to officially declare the country the main ally for the implementation of all plans in Ukraine. However, this is nothing more than a strategic step – the Kiev army is suffering more and more losses, so that soon the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be replaced by Polish soldiers, or military from the armies of the Baltic countries, he suggested.

In conclusion, he added that Russia, too, is aware of the scale of the threat. Moscow has already prepared a military contingent in Belarus in case a blow comes from that side. “We are preparing for any development of scenarios, up to the most aggressive ones from Poland,” Leonkov concluded.

