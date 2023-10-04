US media starts criticizing Biden’s hostility towards Bangladesh

Following Biden administration’s continuous hostility towards Bangladesh with the ulterior agenda of helping pro-Caliphate and pro-Sharia Islamist forces and terrorist organizations in power, finally American media has started criticizing such actions as they believe such hostile attitudes would jeopardize existing relations between Dhaka and Washington.

Commenting on Biden’s Bangladesh policy, US-based non-partisan news site The Washington Protocol in a report titled ‘The Complex Relationship Between the United States and the Global South’ said:

The West, primarily spearheaded by the United States, has long viewed the Global South through a lens of moral and ethical ascendancy. This perspective often manifests in discourses about a “rules-based world order” and the merits of democracy. However, nations in the Global South are increasingly resisting these overtures, leading to labels like “undemocratic” or “fence-sitters”. This dynamic is particularly evident in US interactions with countries in Latin America, Africa, and South Asia.

The paradox in the West’s approach is striking, especially considering its progressive stance on identity and choice. While Western societies have evolved to recognize non-binary identities, their foreign policy remains ensnared in a binary framework of “you’re either with us or against us”. This isn’t merely an academic observation; it has real-world implications that affect nations globally. The pressure exerted by this dominant power is often overlooked, not just by mainstream media but also by alternative outlets.

A case in point is the United States’ escalating pressure on Bangladesh. In late May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on Bangladesh, ostensibly to “support a free and fair ballot” in the South Asian nation. The irony of the US advising another country on electoral conduct is palpable.

This overt interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs extends beyond elections. It targets specific individuals and their families if they are perceived as undermining Bangladesh’s democratic process. This policy affects a wide range of people, from current and former Bangladeshi officials to members of pro-government and opposition parties, and even law enforcement and judiciary officials. Despite widespread criticism, these restrictions were implemented on September 22. Further complicating matters, US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, stated that these restrictions would also apply to members of the media, a move that contradicts American law, specifically the First Amendment.

This US news site further said, “The United States’ approach towards the Global South, and Bangladesh, in particular, is a complex tapestry woven from a variety of threads, including historical biases, economic interests, and geopolitical strategies. As countries like Bangladesh strive for greater economic and political independence, they find themselves at the crossroads of competing global interests, each with its own set of implications for the future world order”.