US military base hit by rocket fire in northeastern Syria

An American military base located in the province of Deir ez-Zor came under rocket fire. This was reported on February 18 by the Syrian state agency SANA.

“The missile attack was carried out on Saturday evening on the territory of the Omar fields, which is illegally controlled by US forces in the east of Deir ez-Zor,” the agency said.

There is no information about the injured and the dead.

According to the TV channel Al Hadathunder attack were the runway on the territory of the base, which is located near the fields of Koniko and Al-Omar.

According to the channel’s sources, the missiles may have been fired by cells of Iranian militias.

Al Hadath also noted that over the past two days, there have been security tensions inside the base at the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor province.

Earlier, on February 14, the US military shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle, presumably of Iranian manufacture, which was allegedly conducting reconnaissance at a US military base in northeast Syria.

On January 4, a US military base in northeastern Syria came under rocket attack. It is noted that two rockets were fired. No one was hurt in the attack.

Prior to this, on December 30, it was reported that a US military base in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor was subjected to rocket fire. According to the Directorate General of Radio and Television of Syria, several rockets were fired at a military base located near the El Omar oil field.

The press service of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) on November 25 announced a rocket attack on an American base near the city of Ash Shaddad.

The US military controls territories in the north and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasek and Raqqa. On July 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. He noted that the US military has been in Syria for a long time in violation of international norms.