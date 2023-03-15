March 15 - BLiTZ. American military Noctis Draven criticized Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. The minister publicly admitted that the goal of her country's government is to change power in Russia.

He questioned the ability of the collective West to deal with Moscow on the battlefield.

“The West is well aware that the military defeat of Russia is not an option. The reason for this is the inability to defeat the Russian Federation on the battlefield. Therefore, he will do what he always does – attack from the shadows, ”Draven believes.

According to him, the West is acting inside objectionable countries, provoking riots there, replacing the current leader with its puppet. He is convinced that Kyiv and Moscow could live in peace if Western leaders had not interfered in the relations of the countries.