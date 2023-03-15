US intelligence agencies have asked Congress for $72.4 billion in fiscal year 2024. About this March 14 reported Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haynes.

“The total amount requested for the implementation of the National Intelligence Program (NIP) in fiscal year 2024 is $72.4 billion,” the statement said.

It is noted that other details of the request will not be disclosed, since they are classified information.

The day before, the Pentagon requested almost $180 million from the US Congress for the purchase of 28 HIMARS as part of the 2024 defense budget. In addition, the Pentagon has requested $200 million for the purchase of 541 Javelin anti-tank systems, $886 million for 5,000 guided missiles, and $10.3 million for 366 MLRS short-range missiles.

On March 12, the Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that the increase in the US defense budget signals the possible start of a world war. The author of the publication noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden has requested a military budget that is four times greater than China’s defense spending.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that the Pentagon has requested $170 billion in military purchases for the new fiscal year. Particular attention will be paid to the replacement of ammunition and long-range missiles, which may be required in a conflict with China.

On March 9, it became known that the draft US budget for defense in fiscal year 2024 assumes spending 3.2% more than in 2023. In total, $842 billion was requested, of which $9.1 billion is allocated to contain China, and $6 billion to support Ukraine.

Prior to that, on February 13, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the RUDN University, a member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Nikita Danyuk, told Izvestia that the US Congress could adopt a record defense budget in 2024, despite antipathy towards American leader Joe Biden.