US Navy Budget Plan Creates Uncertainty for Shipbuilders

March 22 - BLiTZ. The United States' key shipping programs—aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates, destroyers, and tankers—are generally rated as stable. Meanwhile, all other operating production lines will close or slow down due to the recently released US Navy budget plan for the next fiscal year. <a rel="nofollow" href="https://topwar.ru/213322-bjudzhetnyj-plan-vms-ssha-sozdaet-neopredelennost-dlja-korablestroitelej.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">"Military review"</a>. US Navy Fixes Costly Shipbuilding Mistakes February 25, 2023 at 09:56 am

Analysts have focused on what could result in a “knife fight” between shipyards over a number of smaller, less complex shipbuilding programs the government has announced in its five-year outlook to keep the workforce employed.