US needs more than a year to deliver Abrams tanks to Kyiv – News

February 23, 2023, 22:09 – BLiTZ – News

The United States Armed Forces will need about a year to transport the Abrams tanks to Ukrainian territory. Information about this was shared by the representative of the country’s defense department Christine Wormuth.

“But I think there are options for less than two years, less than a year and a half. But again, we must consider the pros and cons of each,” reads the text of a statement he made as part of a dialogue with experts in the field of military affairs, which was held in Washington.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the state, Lloyd Austin, was given a plan in which combat vehicles would be created from scratch. In this case, you will have to act contrary to the usual way, which implies the refinement of existing technology.

In another case, it will be possible to send tanks to the Kyiv regime from the states on whose territory they are located. Such an approach will seriously affect relations with the powers that are allies of the United States.

Recall that the New York Times, which is printed in the United States, published a text dedicated to the fact that the forces thrown by the country to create an isolation zone around the Russian Federation did not lead to a result.

The said text says that the American government managed to unite a number of powers that called for the completion of the NMD on Ukrainian territory. 141 states that are members of the United Nations spoke in favor of such an appeal.