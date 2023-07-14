US Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen reach quarterfinals with easy wins

Council Bluffs, July 14 (Hindustan). Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarter-finals of the US Open BWF Super 300 tournament after winning their respective round of 16 matches, here on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-14, 21-12 win over Chinese Taipei’s Tsung Shuo Yun in the women’s singles round of 16. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen beat Jan Lauda of Czech Republic 21-8, 23-21 in the men’s singles second round match.

Sindhu started slow but found her rhythm as the match progressed. The Indian star soon put Sung Shuo Yun on the backfoot to take a 13-5 lead. The Taipei shuttler put up some resistance but it was not enough as Sindhu took the first game with ease.

Sindhu dominated the second game as well and easily won the game 21-12 to clinch the match. This match lasted for 37 minutes. Sindhu will face Chinese shuttler Gao Fang Ji in the quarterfinals. So far, the Indian has won only one of his last four encounters against Fang Jie.

Earlier in the day, third seed Lakshya struck early and took the first game easily. The second game proved to be an even bigger challenge as the Indian trailed Lauda 19-14. The 21-year-old Indian then fought back to level the score at 19-19. In a thrilling finish to the match, he kept his composure and eventually won 21-08, 23-21 in the 39-minute encounter. In the quarterfinals, Lakshya will take on compatriot S Shankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who beat Israel’s Misha Zilbermann 21-18, 21-23, 21-13.