US Open quarterfinal loss took a huge emotional toll on me: PV Sindhu

New Delhi, 17 July (Hindustan Times). Top Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has said that her quarterfinal loss to Gao Fang Jie at the US Open had a deep emotional impact on her, especially considering the difficult year she has experienced. Sindhu went down in straight games 20-22, 13-21 to Gao Feng Jie of China in the Super 300 tournament in Council Bluffs, USA on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu lauded Fang Jie for her performance in the quarter-finals, saying the Chinese player, whom she had defeated in the Canada Open quarter-finals earlier this month, used her weaknesses effectively to defeat her this time.

Sindhu wrote in an Instagram post, “My US Open journey ended in the quarterfinals where I faced the talented Gao Feng Jie. Despite having beaten her earlier in Canada, she effectively exploited my weaknesses this time to beat me in straight sets.” I have to commend her for being fully prepared and putting in an impressive performance. Next time I face Gao, it will be an exciting contest.”

He said, “This defeat has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging year I have had. It is disappointing to experience defeat after every successful tournament. Committed to doing that and making the rest of the year a truly remarkable one.”

Congratulating Lakshya Sen, the two-time Olympic medalist said that it has been truly inspiring to watch his impressive performances. Sen’s journey took him to the semi-finals, however he suffered a loss against eventual champion Li Shi Feng.

“I would like to express my genuine happiness for Lakshya, who despite the difficulties she has faced, has been performing exceptionally well. It has been really inspiring to see her strong performances,” she said. Sindhu may not be at her best in the 2023 season As he suffered five defeats in the opening round and twice in the round of 16. In the 11 tournaments she has played so far this year, she has reached just one final and two semi-finals.