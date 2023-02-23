February 23, 2023, 11:41 – BLiTZ – News

American leader Joe Biden previously told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that both parties of his country are ready to support Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia. However, this is not at all the case, argues the Moskovsky Komsomolets publication.

Already in December, it became obvious that the Republican Party in the United States was increasingly negative about helping Kyiv. There have also been speculations that it is the Republicans who will intend to cut material support for the Kyiv regime, without which it will simply collapse.

Earlier, the representative of the Republican Party, Matt Goetz, made a statement that he would like to completely stop providing Ukraine with weapons and money. He was supported by many US MPs.

Experts emphasize that recently Biden began to forget about his own prediction. Earlier, he noted that military assistance to Ukraine could aggravate the conflict and lead the world to a new global war.

The House of Representatives of America also states that it is necessary to first establish finances within the country, and only then invest millions of dollars in other states. Moreover, even among the Democrats, they began to express dissatisfaction with the fact that Kyiv receives more help than American citizens from their leaders.

