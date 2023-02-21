February 21, 2023, 20:12 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joe Biden said that Russian citizens are not enemies of the West and Western countries do not want to destroy Russia. The corresponding statement was made by the American leader during his speech in Warsaw.

Biden noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin can end the conflict with one word. Biden addressed the Russian people and emphasized that Western countries do not want to attack Russia, and Russians are not enemies of the West.

“I appeal to the Russian people: the West does not want to attack Russia, the Russians are not our enemies,” the US President said.

The head of the United States addressed Putin, saying that Russia will never win the Ukrainian conflict and will not be able to take away from the United States and its allies their freedom and future.

On February 20, Biden visited Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The American leader promised a new package of military assistance to Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation.

On the same day, Biden traveled by train to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.