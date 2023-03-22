US President Biden admitted that he was afraid to be in the White House and made the crowd laugh

March 22 - BLiTZ. US President Joe Biden got into another embarrassment before the Americans. Speaking during the next ceremonial on the territory of the White House, Biden decided to quote one of the American poets - Richard Blanco, and admitted that he was scared to be in the walls of the offices.

At the same time, as RIA Novosti notes, the American leader again forgot the words of the work and mixed up the names, the result of his quoting the classic was another comic trick that made the public laugh.

Recall that the 80-year-old American president has repeatedly become the subject of ridicule because of his forgetfulness. Some politicians have repeatedly said that Biden is developing dementia and it is time to send him to the doctors.

