US President Joe Biden admired PM Modi, said- I should take your autograph

PM Modi is counted among the most popular leaders of the world. In many surveys, he has been called the most favorite leader of the world. The popularity of PM Modi has increased so much that now even the President of America is asking for PM Modi’s autograph. US President Joe Biden has said that PM Modi is very popular in America, so he too should take an autograph of PM Modi. Let us inform, the summit of G7 countries is going on in Japan. PM Modi is also attending the conference. During this, he has also met top leaders of many countries of the world.

Biden met PM Modi after coming to: The US President himself came and met PM Modi in the G7 meeting. Actually, PM Modi was sitting in the hall during the conference. When the American President came to the hall, he started moving towards PM Modi. On coming to know about the arrival of the US President, PM Modi immediately got up from his chair and went and hugged him. The biggest thing was that the US President’s chair was on the other side, he had come towards him only after meeting PM Modi. After hugging, both the leaders held each other’s hand and talked for a long time.

PM Modi will visit America next month: Significantly, next month PM Modi is going to American. This visit will further strengthen the relations between the two countries. PM Modi is going to America on a state visit. Let me tell you, Prime Minister Modi will go to America on a state visit next month on the invitation of US President Biden and his wife and First Lady Jill Biden. The US President and his wife will host a dinner in honor of Modi on June 22.

World’s most favorite leader PM Modi: Let me tell you, PM Modi is the most favorite leader of the world. A few days ago, in a survey of Morning Consult, it was revealed that PM Modi is the most favorite leader of the world. PM Modi has also defeated US President Joe Biden. With 75 percent approval rating, PM Modi has become the most liked leader in the world. According to the rating of Morning Consult Political Intelligence, PM Modi has been liked by 75 percent people.