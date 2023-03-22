US President Joe Biden admits that he was afraid to be in the White House

American President Joe Biden at the ceremony got confused in words when he quoted the poet Richard Blanco, thereby causing the laughter of the crowd, after which he admitted that he was afraid of being within the walls of the White House. Corresponding video appeared on Tuesday, March 21st.

In the administration, Biden honored laureates for achievements in the humanities and arts and presented them with national medals. During his opening speech, the American president quoted the poet Blanco and began to mix up the words.

“Sorry, let me start again, I’m scared to be here,” the president said.

After these words, the people who were in the room began to laugh.

Joe Biden regularly becomes the subject of discussion due to constant gaffes and slips of the tongue. He is the oldest president in the history of the United States. The current head of the White House is 80 years old. His strange behavior and constant verbal blunders make many Americans question his mental health. With all this, Biden announced his readiness to run for a second presidential term in 2024.

On February 10, 19FortyFive Senior Editor Harrison Kass opined that speech and communication skills are probably Joe Biden’s big weaknesses. The author of the article drew attention to the oratory skills of the American leader, pointing out his stuttering as one of the shortcomings.

Last summer, Biden leaned over the microphone and spoke in a whisper, which also frightened journalists.