US President Joe Biden told Xi Jinping a dictator, US-China relations may sour!

US President Joe Biden has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. After this statement of America, it is being speculated that its relations with China may get strained. Significantly, a day before the US President’s statement, on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the same time, President Biden’s statement came at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official visit to the US. are on.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken tried to reduce tensionSignificantly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had met Chinese President Xi Jinping in the past. This meeting has been seen from the point of view of reducing the ongoing tension between the two countries. However, just a day after the meeting of the world’s two largest economy countries, the statement of the US President has once again given indications of tension. In such a situation, questions can also arise on the meaningfulness of the meeting with Beijing.

No response came from ChinaThere has been no response from China yet on US President Joe Biden’s dictatorial remarks. At the same time, earlier on Monday, President Biden had said that it seems that relations between America and China are on the right track. He had said that with the visit of Antony Blinken, there has been progress in relations. At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping also said on the outcome of the meeting that some progress has been made. However, Blinken has indicated about the meeting that more talks are needed, as the two sides are at loggerheads on many issues.

Gabru fan of PM Modi in America! A jacket with his pictures worn in honor of the Prime Minister

PM Modi on US visitApart from the statement made by the US President regarding China, PM Modi’s US visit is writing a new story. During his tour, PM Modi is meeting veterans of various fields. In America today i.e. on Wednesday, PM Modi met prominent American economist Professor Paul Roemer, investor and co-founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio and personalities from various fields of America and exchanged views with them. PM Modi is on his first state visit to America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.with language input